Yateem Foundation commemorates 23rd Annual Day

Srinagar, July 31: The speakers at the 23rd Annual Day commemoration of Yateem Foundation on the theme "Social Service: Beacon of Hope", held at Tagore Hall Srinagar called for foolproof protection of the public institutions from grabbing by unscrupulous elements besides skill-based education, utilisation of the expertise of learned senior citizens and comprehensive contribution for the welfare of orphans, widows, destitute and other vulnerable sections of the society.
They also emphasized the need to safeguard the monetary and material resources donated by common people for the upliftment of economically weaker sections, particularly orphans and widows.
Addressing the sizeable gathering of volunteers, donors, well-wishers, students and representatives of various voluntary organizations, former Principal Secretary to Govt of J&K Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, urged the NGOs and voluntary organizations to refrain from misappropriation of Zakat and other donations to avoid wrath and punishment from Allah. He strongly advocated skill-based education for the poor and needy students supported by the J&K Yateem Foundation and other humanitarian organisations for which the UT and central governments have launched hundreds of such schemes. He said the management of welfare organizations should avail the benefits of such schemes to put the downtrodden students on the path of progress, dignity, and self-reliance.
Guest of Honour Muhammed Rafi, former Mission Director of the Department of Education Kashmir, described institutional failure, trust deficit, and self-centric mindset as bigger challenges to the social service sector. He called for intense debate and discussion to curb such damaging practices for creating more credible social service platforms.
Special Guest Dr Javaid Ahmad Khan, former Director of Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, emphasized the need for utilising the services and expertise of learned senior citizens that form a formidable chunk of society. He identified various emerging challenges other than those of orphans, widows and the destitute, which need urgent attention from social service organizations.