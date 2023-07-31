Yateem Foundation commemorates 23rd Annual Day

They also emphasized the need to safeguard the monetary and material resources donated by common people for the upliftment of economically weaker sections, particularly orphans and widows.

Addressing the sizeable gathering of volunteers, donors, well-wishers, students and representatives of various voluntary organizations, former Principal Secretary to Govt of J&K Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, urged the NGOs and voluntary organizations to refrain from misappropriation of Zakat and other donations to avoid wrath and punishment from Allah. He strongly advocated skill-based education for the poor and needy students supported by the J&K Yateem Foundation and other humanitarian organisations for which the UT and central governments have launched hundreds of such schemes. He said the management of welfare organizations should avail the benefits of such schemes to put the downtrodden students on the path of progress, dignity, and self-reliance.