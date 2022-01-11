Yateem Foundation elects office bearers

Srinagar, Jan 11: Muhammad Rafiq Lone was elected Chairman of J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) for a two-year term.
The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of JKYF elected Lone through a secret ballot held at the Baitul Hilal, Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar.
Lone has earlier served as chairman for two terms and was one of the founding members of JKYF in 2000.
The CEC also re-elected Muhammad Ahsan Rather and Tariq Ahmad Malik as members of the Permanent Accountability Commission (PAC) for a four-year term. Furthermore, the CEC elected a four-member Central Advisory Board (CAB) to assist the chairman in running the day-to-day affairs of the organisation.
The members elected include Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Muhammad Iqbal Beigh, Muhammad Anwar Malik, and Showkat Hayat Malik.
The newly-elected chairman appointed Muhammad Yaqoob Reshi as General Secretary, Muhammad Ishaq Sheikh as Secretary of Finance, Bashir Ahmad Bhat as Programme Executive Baitul Hilal, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar and Javaid Jawad as Programme Executive, Press and PR Division of JKYF.