Yateem Foundation invites professors to interact with students

Srinagar, Feb 26: To imbibe scientific temper among the scholars of Baitul Hilal Jawahar, an interactive session was organised with Professor Suresh R Devasahayam DEAN IIT Jammu and Professor Dipankar Ex professor IIT Mumbai at Baitul Hilal Jawahar here.
Both guests spent three hours with the students and shared important and valuable information with them, a press release said.
The professors had question answer session with the students who responded to the queries of the young students.
Professor Dipankar who has many patents in his kitty displayed the prototype of an invention on creating stable plasma discharge arcs in air pressure. The invention can create many products like arc furnaces, gas lasers etc. Students were fascinated to watch the working model.
The guests expressed happiness to witness the interest and knowledge of the students. They appreciated the efforts of the teachers and the management of the foundation for imparting quality education to these students. They emphasised upon the teachers to work on the creative faculties of the students and encourage them to come out with noval and innovative ideas.