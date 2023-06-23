Yateem Foundation organises seminar on social evils

Srinagar, June 22: J&K Yateem Foundation organised a seminar on “Social Evils And Our Responsibilities’’ at Baitul Hilal Kulgam.
The speakers at the seminar at Baitul Hilal Chawalgam Kulgam called for making potent collective efforts to weed out the dangerous drug menace in the society. They also suggested several measures to tackle the menace in a holistic manner.
Former chief justice of J&K High Court and Ladakh Ali Mohammad Magray in his presidential address strongly recommended collective efforts to weed out the plague of drug addiction from the UT of J&K. He urged the general public to come forward at Mohalla levels and keep close vigil on the anti-social elements who have vested interests to tear apart the social fabric of society.