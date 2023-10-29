Yateem Foundation receives award for contribution to social service

Srinagar, Oct 29: J&K Yateem Foundation was honored with an award of appreciation for its outstanding contribution in the social service sector.
This prestigious recognition was bestowed upon at the illustrious Help Poor Voluntary Trust Silver Jubilee celebration, which took place at the Tagore Hall Srinagar. The function was presided over by DrShafa A .W.Deva, Medical superintendent Bemina. HPVT founders MolanaSunaullah, Farooq Ahmad Bhat and Nissar Ahmad Katju were also present among various dignitaries.
During the grand event, the Chairman J&K Yateem Foundation, Mohammad Rafiq Lone, gracefully accepted the award on behalf of the organization. This distinguished honor serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication and remarkable efforts of the foundation in serving the marginalized and underprivileged members of society.
Established with the noble objective of uplifting and supporting orphaned children and widows, the J&K Yateem Foundation has made an indelible impact on the lives of countless individuals. Their tireless commitment to providing education, healthcare, and other essential services to those in need has garnered immense respect and admiration from both the community.
The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries, community leaders, and volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to the noble cause of serving the underprivileged. This celebration not only marked the Silver Jubilee of Help Poor Voluntary Trust but also provided a platform for like-minded individuals and organizations to come together and exchange ideas and experiences.
The recognition bestowed upon J&K Yateem Foundation at this momentous occasion serves as a reminder of the invaluable role played by organizations in supporting and uplifting the marginalized sections of society. It serves as inspiration for others to join the noble cause and work towards building a more compassionate and inclusive world.