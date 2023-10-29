Yateem Foundation receives award for contribution to social service

Srinagar, Oct 29: J&K Yateem Foundation was honored with an award of appreciation for its outstanding contribution in the social service sector.

This prestigious recognition was bestowed upon at the illustrious Help Poor Voluntary Trust Silver Jubilee celebration, which took place at the Tagore Hall Srinagar. The function was presided over by DrShafa A .W.Deva, Medical superintendent Bemina. HPVT founders MolanaSunaullah, Farooq Ahmad Bhat and Nissar Ahmad Katju were also present among various dignitaries.