Yatra arrangements discussed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, June 27: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today convened a meeting with PRI members to discuss the preparations and arrangements for conducting Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2023 via Baltal route.
During the meeting, the DC highlighted the significance of yatra and maintained that the role of locals is essential for conducting a safe, secure and peaceful Yatra.
The meeting was attended by DDC Vie-Chairperson, Bilal Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, President Municipal Council Ganderbal, BDC Chairpersons, DDC members, Councilors, Sarpanchs and Civil Society Members.
During interaction, the participants shared their valuable suggestions for facilitating the yatris like traffic management, installation of surveillance cameras, services camps in Yatra enroute, sign boards, etc. The DC said that all the suggestions and inputs are welcomed to make the pilgrimage more comfortable for the devotees.
While interacting with the PRI members, the DC appreciated the suggestions put forth by them and said that district administration will examine all the suggestions.
He urged them to sensitize the locals about the importance of Yatra both from an economic perspective and tourism as well. He asked them to ensure cleanliness is maintained throughout the Yatra route.
The DC maintained that this year preference was given to locals to provide various services during the Yatra period and permissions were issued to the applicants accordingly.