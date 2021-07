Shopian, July 17: A one-year-old boy of a nomad family drowned in Nallah Rambiara in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the toddler, Aqib, son of Mohammad Rafeeq crawled into the river from the tent put up by his family near the water body.

By the time the family reacted, the boy had drowned and he was removed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on the arrival, the officials told GNS.