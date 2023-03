Budgam, March 29 : The residents of Sebdan area in Budgam district have rued the failure of authorities to restore street lights in the area, which have been dysfunctional for the last year, locals said.

The absence of light makes it difficult to venture outside especially during the night and dawn prayers, said Gulzar Ali, a resident.

Assistant Executive Engineer, Budgam Gulzar Ahmad told this reporter that the lights will be restored and new installations will be done in a couple of days.