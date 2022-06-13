Years of hard work in J&K stand obliterated: NC

Srinagar: National Conference on Monday held the incumbent government doubly responsible for plunging J&K into a state marked by greater uncertainty and deteriorating security situation.
The allegation was leveled by party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, while interacting with the party functionaries in a meeting at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.
Sagar said that it was expected that the incumbent administration will act cautiously in its dealings in Jammu and Kashmir. “That did not happen. The unrelated battery of air dropped officers in J&K have failed to handle the local issues of governance,” he said.