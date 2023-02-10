Dust from Pakistan, Afghanistan has turned snow yellow in north Kashmir: MeT

The MeT, in a statement, said that the satellite analysis has revealed dust carried out by winds from central Pakistan and southern Afghanistan.

"Analysis of 2nd Generation Weather Satellite (Meteosat-9) of EUMETSAT( European Operational Satellite Agency) confirms that Yesterday's Yellowish/Dusty Snowfall over some parts of North Kashmir was dust carried out by winds from central parts of Pakistan & southern Afghanistan which started around 7 PM IST travelled northeast wards and reached north Kashmir around 02:00hrs AM(IST), " the statement said.