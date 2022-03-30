YNC delegation calls on Omar

Srinagar, Mar 30: A delegation of Youth National Conference (YNC) led by its Provincial President, Kashmir Salman Ali Sagar called on National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah here on Wednesday.
According to a press note, the delegation raised issues concerning the youth. “Omar was all ears to the individual views of the YNC functionaries. In addition to the matters concerning the YNC, issues like widespread unemployment also dominated the interaction. Among others Party's Chief Spokesperson and Political Advisor to Vice President (VP) Tanvir Sadiq, and Deputy Political secretary to VP Mudassir Shahmiri was also present on the occasion,”the press note said.
Later, Salman Sagar addressed a meeting of district youth functionaries of Srinagar at Nawa e Subha. He said that the incumbent administration has failed to reap the benefits of the demographic dividend of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the frustration in educated and skilled youth of JK as a result of multitude of problems is increasing day by day.