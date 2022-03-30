YNC delegation calls on Omar

According to a press note, the delegation raised issues concerning the youth. “Omar was all ears to the individual views of the YNC functionaries. In addition to the matters concerning the YNC, issues like widespread unemployment also dominated the interaction. Among others Party's Chief Spokesperson and Political Advisor to Vice President (VP) Tanvir Sadiq, and Deputy Political secretary to VP Mudassir Shahmiri was also present on the occasion,”the press note said.