Yoga promotes physical, mental, spiritual well-being: DC Anantnag

Anantnag, June 21: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, DC Anantnag SF Hamid, along with students, participated in a grand event organized at Shri Ramakrishna Mahasammelan Ashram - Vivekananda Kendra (SRMA-VK) in Nagdandi, Anantnag.

The event was organized by the District Administration in collaboration with Department of Youth Services & Sports, School Education Department and the Department of Tourism.

International Yoga Day, celebrated annually on June 21st, aims to promote the importance of physical and mental well-being through the practice of yoga. This year's theme 'Yoga for Wellness' emphasizes the role of yoga in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and managing stress.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students who eagerly engaged in various yoga postures, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques under the guidance of experienced yoga instructors, a statement said.