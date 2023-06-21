Yoga must for integration of mind with the body: Chief Justice

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh highlighted that making Yoga a way of life would go a long way in discharge of judicial functions. He further reiterated that Yoga is essential for integration of mind with the body, as it involves self awareness, meditation, breath work and chanting. He emphasised that performing Yoga Asanas is beneficial to our over all wellbeing.

During the programme, Registrar General, Shahzad Azeem, extended gratitude to Chief Justice for organising such an event in all the judicial establishments at each district headquarter of the UTs of J&K and Ladakh and also in both wings of the High Court.