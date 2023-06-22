Srinagar, June 22: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag SF Hamid, along with students, participated in a grand event organized at Shri Ramakrishna Mahasammelan Ashram -Vivekananda Kendra (SRMA-VK) in Nagdandi, Anantnag.
The event was organised by the District Administration in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services & Sports, School Education Department and the Department of Tourism.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from students who eagerly engaged in various yoga postures, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques under the guidance of experienced yoga instructors.
The serene surroundings of SRMA-VK provided an ideal backdrop for this celebration of wellness. Surrounded by the lush greenery and breathtaking beauty of Anantnag, participants immersed themselves in the practice of yoga, harnessing its numerous benefits for the body and mind.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Anantnag SF Hamid highlighted the importance of incorporating yoga into our daily lives emphasised its positive impact on overall health and well-being. He encouraged everyone to make yoga a regular part of their lives and reap its holistic benefits. “Yoga promotes physical, mental, spiritual well-being,” he said.
The event served as a platform to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga, encouraging individuals to adopt it as an integral part of their routines. Participants learned about the importance of physical fitness, mental clarity, and the ability to effectively cope with stress through regular practice.
The event concluded with a sense of accomplishment and renewed determination to continue the practice of yoga for personal and collective well-being.