Yoga promotes physical, spiritual well-being: DC Anantnag

Anantnag June 21: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, DC Anantnag S F Hamid, along with students, participated in a grand event organised at Shri Ramakrishna Mahasammelan Ashram - Vivekananda Kendra (SRMA-VK) in Nagdandi, Anantnag.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from students who eagerly engaged in various yoga postures, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques under the guidance of experienced yoga instructors.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Anantnag SF Hamid highlighted the importance of incorporating yoga into daily lives.