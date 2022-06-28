Yoga session for 300 officer trainees held at IMPARD Srinagar

Srinagar, June 28: J&K IMPARD in association with Art of Living Foundation today organised a yoga session on “Building Resilience and Competencies of Emotional and Spiritual Intelligence” for 300 officer trainees undergoing training at IMPARD Srinagar branch.
The yoga session was held with the personal intervention of Director General IMPARD, Saurabh Bhagat.
Considering the high job stress and feeling of exhaustion among the Government functionaries due to their demanding jobs and long working hours, Saurabh Bhagat, organized this Yoga Session for trainees in order to help and equip them with simple and practical tools and techniques to get rid of stress, anxiety, negativity, and achieve a stress-free, positive, calm, happy, and peaceful mind.
Saurabh Bhagat, after thorough deliberations, has decided to make Yoga an essential component of training at IMPARD for all levels of Government functionaries (senior, middle, and junior) to facilitate them to benefit from Yoga in their professional and personal lives.
The Art of Living Foundation is a voluntary Non-Government Organization (NGO). It has branches in 156 countries. Four hundred and fifty million (45 crore) people have participated in its programmes. It was founded in 1981 by “Padma Vibhushan” Awardee Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the world famous Yoga Guru.