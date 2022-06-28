Yoga session for 300 officer trainees held at IMPARD Srinagar

Saurabh Bhagat, after thorough deliberations, has decided to make Yoga an essential component of training at IMPARD for all levels of Government functionaries (senior, middle, and junior) to facilitate them to benefit from Yoga in their professional and personal lives.

The Art of Living Foundation is a voluntary Non-Government Organization (NGO). It has branches in 156 countries. Four hundred and fifty million (45 crore) people have participated in its programmes. It was founded in 1981 by “Padma Vibhushan” Awardee Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the world famous Yoga Guru.