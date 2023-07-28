Youm-e-Ashura | Political leaders pay glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), martyrs of Karbala

Srinagar, July 28: Several political leaders have paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and martyrs of Karbala.
Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah
National Conference President , Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President, Omar Abdullah, in their message on the observance of Youm-e-Ashura said the day is the defining moment in the history of Islam, when Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 revered companions taught the essential lessons of perseverance, sacrifice and faithfulness to entire humankind.
Dr Farooq said the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Aaali Muqam (AS) and his 72 righteous companions have established an example of gallant resistance against injustice, oppression and evil. He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) belongs to the entire humankind and his struggle, penance, and principles are a shared asset of entire humankind.
The supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Aali Mukam (AS), Dr Farooq said teaches an essential message that those who sacrifice their life for their principles become immortal and the oppressors of the day regardless of their apparent victory become an object of mortification, condemnation for all times to come. “I hope and pray the observance of Youm-e-Ashura acts as a harbinger of peace, prosperity and amity in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh and elsewhere in the country as well,” he said.
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad has paid glowing tributes to Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions who attained martyrdom in the battle of Karbala. In a statement, Azad said: “Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) stood against tyrannical forces in Karbala and sacrificed his life with 72 companions to uphold Islamic tenets, liberty, justice and human rights.” Commemorating the bravery and principled stand of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), Azad said the supreme sacrifice rendered at Karbala on the day of Ashura would be remembered till the day of judgement. “The Karbala martyrs stood for the sake of truth, justice, equality, good versus evil and nobility versus baseness. Imam Hussain’s (AS) sacrifice is for all groups and communities, an example of the path of righteousness,” Azad said.
Altaf Bukhari
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari paid glowing tributes to the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions who sacrificed their lives in the historic battle in Karbala over 14 centuries ago.
In his statement, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said that Youm-e-Ashura is being observed with profound reverence and solemnity to commemorate and mourn the Shadah of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his revered companions.
He said, "The supreme sacrifices of Imam Aaali Mukam and his companions have taught us the invaluable virtue of standing firm against injustice, tyranny, and oppression, even when our very lives are at stake. The supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions have taught us that we must speak out for truth and stand against oppression, even if the oppressor is related to us."
He further said, "More than 14 centuries ago, the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) sacrificed himself and his beloved ones in the battle of Karbala but did not bow before the oppressor. In doing so, Imam Hussain (RA) has taught us how to be righteous, kind, patient, and brave while fighting against oppression."
Prof Saifuddin Soz
Former Union Minister and Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz on Friday paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA.) and his devoted companions (R.A), who sacrificed their lives in the historic battle in Karbala over 14 centuries ago.
