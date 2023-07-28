Youm-e-Ashura | Political leaders pay glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), martyrs of Karbala

Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah

National Conference President , Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President, Omar Abdullah, in their message on the observance of Youm-e-Ashura said the day is the defining moment in the history of Islam, when Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 revered companions taught the essential lessons of perseverance, sacrifice and faithfulness to entire humankind.

Dr Farooq said the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Aaali Muqam (AS) and his 72 righteous companions have established an example of gallant resistance against injustice, oppression and evil. He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) belongs to the entire humankind and his struggle, penance, and principles are a shared asset of entire humankind.