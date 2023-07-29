Youm-e-Ashura | Processions taken out with religious fervour in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, July 29: Paying rich tributes and commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his faithful companions in the battle of Karbala, the Ashura processions were taken out with immense religious fervour in several areas of Ganderbal district on Saturday.
The Muharram mourning procession in Dab, Wakura, Kullan and Nilgrath areas took place with great devotion and fervor.
During the processions, mourners were seen beating their chests and reciting lamentations in remembrance of the martyrs of Karbala.
Mourners were offered water and other refreshments by civil and Police officials besides different organisations to express their devotion.
The speakers threw light on the life of Imam Hussain (AS) and his brother Hazrat Abbas (AS), who is known for his sacrifices and his allegiance towards him.
They said that even after 14 centuries, Imam Husain (AS)’s memory is alive in the hearts and minds of Muslims.
The scholars delved on the essence of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and the message of the triumph of good over evil, which emanates from the tragedy of Karbala.
The civil and Police administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth and proper conduct of the mourning processions.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar participated in the Muharram processions at Dab, Wakura in Ganderbal while other civil and police officials visited various areas where Muharram processions were being held.