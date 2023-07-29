Youm-e-Ashura | Processions taken out with religious fervour in Ganderbal

The Muharram mourning procession in Dab, Wakura, Kullan and Nilgrath areas took place with great devotion and fervor.

During the processions, mourners were seen beating their chests and reciting lamentations in remembrance of the martyrs of Karbala.

Mourners were offered water and other refreshments by civil and Police officials besides different organisations to express their devotion.

The speakers threw light on the life of Imam Hussain (AS) and his brother Hazrat Abbas (AS), who is known for his sacrifices and his allegiance towards him.