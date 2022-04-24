Youm-e-Gufraan organised

Srinagar, Apr 23: Gulshan Cultural Forum organised a daylong event at Badran Magam in connection with 21-st Ramadan. Naat reciters and poets offered heartfelt prayers on this occasion. Shahnaz Rashid, Ghulam Hassan Baba and Syed Bashir Kausar presided over the function. Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, Rahim and Gulshan Badrani were also present in the presidium. Khursheed Khamosh performed the duties of host.
Latif Niazi delivered the welcome address while Maqbool Shaida gave the vote of thanks. Ghulam Hassan Baba and Syed Bashir Kausar delivered the lectures in connection with 21st Ramazan.
The poets who were present in Mushaira had the privilege of presenting their Natya Kalam including Shahzad Manzoor, Sagar Nazir, Mumraz Gufbali, Maqbol Shaida, Latief Niyazi, Khurshid Khamosh, Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, ulshan Badrani, Syed Bashir Kousar, Rahim Rahbar and Shahnaz Rasheed. The participants of the ceremony also attended the Dua Majlis.