Youm-e-Gufraan organised

Srinagar, Apr 23: Gulshan Cultural Forum organised a daylong event at Badran Magam in connection with 21-st Ramadan. Naat reciters and poets offered heartfelt prayers on this occasion. Shahnaz Rashid, Ghulam Hassan Baba and Syed Bashir Kausar presided over the function. Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, Rahim and Gulshan Badrani were also present in the presidium. Khursheed Khamosh performed the duties of host.