Youm-e-Qudus observed in Ramban

Ramban, Apr 29: The last Friday of holy month of Ramadhan was observed as Youm-e-Qudus to impress upon the international community to come forward in a responsible way to help the people of Palestine.
The call for the observance of the day was given by the leader of Islamic revolution, the late Ayatollah Khomeini.
Reports received from Chanderkote indicate that soon after the Friday congregational prayers in Imambargahs of Chanderkote people took out a rally and procession to denounce the Isreali occupation of Palestine.
The procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Ali Nagar KunnerChanderkote under the patronage of Anjuman e ImamiaChanderkote in which hundreds of people participated.
The procession after passing through Jammu- Srinagar Highway and other markets culminated at (Karbala) Chanderkote.
Protestors also raised slogans against Israel and America.
Movlana Samar Kazmi called upon the world community to break its silence on the Palestine dispute and force its settlement.