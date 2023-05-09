Young author elected Shoba-e-Adab JUIAK Ladakh General Secretary

Kargil, May 9: Young author Tariq Nayab was on Tuesday elected General Secretary of Shoba e Adab, Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil.
The annual meeting of the Shoba-e-Adab, Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil (JUIAK) Ladakh was held at meeting hall Isna Asharia Complex Kargil under the chairmanship of President JUIAK Ladakh Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi.
During the meeting, discussions were held on the achievements and future plans of the Shoba-e-Adab and the general election of the General Secretary Shob E Adab JUIAK Ladakh was also held in which all the members participated.
Young and famous poet and scholar Mohd Taqi Khan Nayab was elected for the post of General Secretary Shob-e-Adab, Padma Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat was elected for the post of Joint Secretary and members elected including Syed Razvi Faroona, Syed Rizvi Hardass, Syed Hadi Shah Aga, Akhone Asgar Sangrah, Bashir Ahmad Wafa, Murtaza Shakiri and Haji Hussain Akchamal.Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi announced the result and congratulated the newly elected General Secretary and his team and urged them to work with religious fervour and zeal for the upliftment of the literary and religious activities in the society.
Meanwhile, Taqi Khan Nayab thanked the members for electing him as General Secretary and assured giving his best for the cause and requested the members and Jamiat Ul Ulama to support him in achieving the targets set for the Wing.
Shoba-e-Adab JUIAK Ladakh is the research and literary wing of the JUIAK Ladakh which was established with the sole motive of working on the promotion and propagation of the religious teachings through scholarly works in different languages including in local ethnic languages of the Ladakh and Gilgit Baltistan regions.