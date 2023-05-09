Young author elected Shoba-e-Adab JUIAK Ladakh General Secretary

The annual meeting of the Shoba-e-Adab, Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil (JUIAK) Ladakh was held at meeting hall Isna Asharia Complex Kargil under the chairmanship of President JUIAK Ladakh Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the achievements and future plans of the Shoba-e-Adab and the general election of the General Secretary Shob E Adab JUIAK Ladakh was also held in which all the members participated.