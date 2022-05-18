Young business leaders from across country attend mega Entrepreneurship Conclave at KU

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad chaired the Conclave titled ‘Kashmir @75: Challenges and Road Ahead” that aimed to create an interface between leading entrepreneurs and family business owners from across the country with budding entrepreneurs from the Kashmir Valley.

The Conclave highlighted the vast opportunity of entrepreneurship and business in J&K.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Chairman CII J&K Ehsan Javaid and Head DMS Prof Iqbal Ahmad Hakim joined the Conclave which was attended by a delegation of 60 leading entrepreneurs/family business owners from different parts of the country, as well as students and student entrepreneurs of the DMS.

The visiting delegation was headed by Tulsi Jyakumar, Executive Director, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.