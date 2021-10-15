Young Dramatists Society enthralls audience with comedy play

The audience appreciated the play and although the play was a humorous one but it actually raised a major social issue- the human values in present materialistic world. Famous actors from Kashmir who acted in this play included Ashraf Khan, Hillal Khan, Jozy Mir, ShabirHakak, Tamseel Khan, ShiekhMushtaq, Ashraf Razgeeri and Jameela. At the beginning of the ceremony condolences were expressed on the recent demise of two great theatre personalities Dr. Aziz Hajini and Farooq Afaq and letter of condolences was presented to AzharHajini and AmeeqAfaq, the sons of the two popular theatre personalities.

Later AyashArif, a well-known actor and director associated with theatre, was felicitated on receiving his PhD. Muhammed Amin Bhat, a well-known actor and director was also felicitated on his election as president of the AdbeeMarkazKamraaz Jammu and Kashmir.

A book written by Sheikh Muhammad Haneef was released by ShabirMujahid former Director Doordarshan Srinagar, Syed HumayunQaiser, former Director Radio Kashmir Srinagar and NissarNaseem, FayazDilber, UmerImtiyaz, AyashArif, MushtaqBaqal, Gull Javed, Shakeel u Rehman, Muhammad YousufShaheen and MushtaqBalla. The book under title "Almari" contains theatrical plays and operas.

The president of the Young Dramatists Society, MushtaqBaqal thanked the audience and reiterated that the Young Dramatists Society will continue to work for the promotion of theatre and Kashmiri language. He thanked Ministry of Culture, Government of India for assisting in presenting this drama.