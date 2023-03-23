Young girl from Kashmir handwrites Holy Quran after memorising it

"Whatever I needed while writing the Holy Quran, all the necessary things were provided. I was first taught to read the Holy Quran by many Maulvi Sahibs of the area and provided all kinds of knowledge about the Holy Quran."



Salima says that first I memorised the Quran and then after that I started writing the Quran by hand and finally I was able to complete this work in a short period of about four months. She said "I am feeling very happy".



"We are proud that such a virtuous daughter was born in our area and by doing a great work, she has made the name of the area as well as our Gujjar class bright, for which we are proud. We feel and we hope that the government will encourage such girls," locals say.

