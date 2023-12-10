Young Kashmiri scientist achieves rare feat

Sopore, Dec 10: A young Kashmiri scientist has achieved the rare feat of addressing the limitations of existing thermoelectric materials and devices.

The global energy infrastructure is currently undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

In line with this, a team of researchers has made significant strides in the field of solid-state thermoelectric power generators, which have the potential to revolutionise energy conversion by directly converting temperature differentials into electrical energy.

The research, led by Abid Ahmad from the Southern University of Science and Technology, Shenzhen China, focuses on addressing the limitations of existing thermoelectric materials and devices.

Ahmad, who hails from Sopore is presently a researcher and scientist at Southern University of Science and Technology in China.

Ahmad completed his Masters in Physics from the University of Kashmir and after completing his Masters, did his M Phil in Material Science from the Department of Applied Physics at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and then did his PhD in Material Science and Engineering From Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.

He is presently doing his post-doctoral research at Sustech University, Shenzhen China.

Ahmad said that the breakthrough of the research team led by him revolves around a strategy centered on the entropy effect aimed at enhancing the thermoelectric performance of Ag-doped BiSbTe2Se, a room-temperature Bi2Te3-based material.

Through rigorous experimentation and analysis, the researchers successfully optimised the entropy of the material while also delving into the atomic structure of BiSbTe2Se through high-resolution TEM imaging.

One of the key findings of the study is the discovery that Selenium (Se) occupancy in the central layer of the quintuple layers significantly enhances the overall stability of the BiSbTe2Se structure.

This crucial insight into the material’s atomic arrangement provides valuable knowledge that could be leveraged to improve its behaviour and properties.

“Our research represents a significant milestone in the advancement of thermoelectric technology,” said Ahmad. “By leveraging the entropy effect and gaining insights into the atomic structure of BiSbTe2Se, we have unlocked a material with extraordinary thermoelectric properties. This paves the way for further advancements in energy conversion and offers a promising solution for sustainable energy generation.”

The implications of this breakthrough are far-reaching.

The utilisation of high-performance thermoelectric materials like BiSbTe2Se can contribute to more efficient energy conversion, enabling the harnessing of low-temperature waste heat, which is a largely untapped resource.

The findings hold great promise for addressing the growing global energy demand while reducing environmental impact.

“This research has been published in Energy and Environmental Science, a prestigious journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry,” Ahmad said. “This underscores its significance and the recognition it has received within the scientific community.”

The research not only showcases the exceptional work conducted by Ahmad and his team but also highlights the potential of groundbreaking discoveries emerging from diverse backgrounds and regions.