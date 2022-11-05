Young researchers gather at KU to learn use of high-end scientific equipment

Srinagar, Nov 5: Young scientists drawn from different academic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in the country have gathered at the University of Kashmir for a hands-on training and sensitisation on state-of-the-art scientific equipment.
The week-long training programme has organised by the Department of Chemistry in collaboration with Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility (SAIF), Punjab University, Chandigarh, under the aegis of a DST-sponsored ‘Synergistic Training Programme Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure’ (STUTI) scheme.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Masoodi chaired the inaugural session of the programme, which is being attended by PhD scholars and assistant professors from different disciplines of science from the Kashmir University, colleges in Kashmir and other academic institutions in the country based in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram, Bihar, among others.
In his presidential address, Prof Masoodi called for optimal use of high-end scientific equipment, saying it would be a great disservice and injustice by the scientific community if equipment worth crores of rupees is not used appropriately and with due care.
He said the training programmes like STUTI can facilitate collaborations and promote academic and intellectual growth of the participants.
Dean Research KU Prof Irshad A Nawchoo called for possessing “right knowledge and skills” on use of scientific equipment, even as he underscored the need for scholars and faculty to maintain the “equipment use register”.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir impressed upon young faculty members to formulate project proposals keeping in view of their societal viability with clear-cut society-oriented deliverables. He also called for proper upkeep of the equipment.
Head, Department of Chemistry Prof Wajahat Amin Shah said the department is both FIST and PURSE-assisted and qualifies to hold the current hands-on training programme, being held under the banner of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He thanked SAIF for collaborating with the Department for the programme which offers both theoretical and practical insights to the participants.
The theme of the programme is, "Insights and Hands-On Training Programme on Analytical Techniques in Chemical, Physical and Biological Sciences".