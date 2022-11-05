Young researchers gather at KU to learn use of high-end scientific equipment

In his presidential address, Prof Masoodi called for optimal use of high-end scientific equipment, saying it would be a great disservice and injustice by the scientific community if equipment worth crores of rupees is not used appropriately and with due care.

He said the training programmes like STUTI can facilitate collaborations and promote academic and intellectual growth of the participants.

Dean Research KU Prof Irshad A Nawchoo called for possessing “right knowledge and skills” on use of scientific equipment, even as he underscored the need for scholars and faculty to maintain the “equipment use register”.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir impressed upon young faculty members to formulate project proposals keeping in view of their societal viability with clear-cut society-oriented deliverables. He also called for proper upkeep of the equipment.