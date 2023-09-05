Young teachers awarded at Aryans

Srinagar, Sep 5: To mark the respect to the teachers and a gesture to the noble profession, the students of Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh today celebrated Teacher’s Day in the campus. Teachers' Day in India is marked in honour of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888.
Speaking on the occasion Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group said that the celebration is to bring “oneness among teachers and encourage them to perform well for the betterment of society.” He lauded the contribution of teachers in the overall development of the country.