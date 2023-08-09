Younger brother of NC Gen Secy passes away; Omar condoles demise

Srinagar, August 09: National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday condoled the demise of brother of party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar.
“My condolences and sympathies to my senior colleague & Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar Sahib on the loss of his brother Nazir Ahmed Ganai (Charloo) Sahib, who breathed his last at Shah Mohalla Nawa Bazar. I pray for fortitude for the bereaved family and peace to the departed soul. Allah Marhoom ki Magfirat Farmayee. Ameen,” tweeted Omar Abdullah.
“With profound grief, this is to inform that younger brother of JKNC General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar and paternal uncle of Provincial President JKYNC (Kmr) @salmanalisagar, Mr. Nazir Ahmed Ganie(Charloo) has passed away. His Nimaz e Jenaza will be held at their ancestral residence at Shah Mohalla, Nawa Bazaar at 7.45 pm,” said the NC on Twitter.