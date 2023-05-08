Y20 Consultation at KU a historical event, youth main stakeholders in fight against climate crisis: KU VC

Srinagar, May 8: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday said that the upcoming Youth20 Consultation meet on climate change at the University of Kashmir on May 11 is a historical occassion and an event of global importance. She said it is a great opportunity to showcase our youth as active contributors in fight against climate change.

Prof Nilofer made the remarks while addressing a pre-event press conference organised regarding the Youth20 Consultation being held on the theme "Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability A Way of Life".

"It is a historical occasion for the University of Kashmir to be organising this event under India’s G20 Presidency. The University considers it as an event of national and global importance and has put in place

all necessary logistical and other arrangements well in advance. Our faculty members, officers, research scholars and students have been actively involved in making this event a great success," she said.

The event will be attended by dignitaries from the Central Government, J&K UT Administration, 17 international delegates, 4 international speakers, 12 national speakers and 26 national delegates, the Vice-Chancellor said.

"To make the event more inclusive and result-oriented, we have invited participants from universities across the

Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. We also have participation of students from the school education department and higher education department," the VC said, adding that four panel discussions on important aspects of climate change will be held during the technical deliberations.

Highlighting the importance of the theme, the VC said, "We have chosen this theme deliberately in view of its high importance for the country in general, and our youth in particular. Because this engagement and involvement of youth in the conversation and dialogue on climate change is one big intervention that India’s G20 Presidency has

made. It is therefore an occasion for our youth to come forward and share their ideas on how they can contribute to addressing and mitigating the impacts of climate change."