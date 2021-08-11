Youth allegedly hangs self to death in north Kashmir's Uri

Srinagar, Aug 11: A 20-year-old youth was found hanging in Gowalta area of bordering town Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.
Quoting a police official, news agency KNT reported that the victim (name withheld) was found hanging with a ceiling fan by his family members at his home this morning.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in to the incident, the official said.
He said prima facie it seems a case of suicide even as investigation has been set into motion to ascertain the cause of the youth's death.