Youth allegedly hangs self to death in north Kashmir's Uri

GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Aug 11: A 20-year-old youth was found hanging in Gowalta area of bordering town Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Quoting a police official, news agency KNT reported that the victim (name withheld) was found hanging with a ceiling fan by his family members at his home this morning.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in to the incident, the official said.

He said prima facie it seems a case of suicide even as investigation has been set into motion to ascertain the cause of the youth's death.

