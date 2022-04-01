Youth are key agents for development, peace: Tarigami

According to a press note, he was addressing District Conference of J&K Democratic Youth Federation(JKDYF) in Kulgam.

“Because of continued lockdowns and shutdowns soon after August 5, 2019, the economy of the region has been put in deep crisis. Business, tourism, handicrafts, agriculture, horticulture have been adversely affected. Despite tall claims, no substantial relief has been provided to the affected people. Claims regarding development remain confined to off repeated announcements by the administration. Corruption is rampant at every level,”he said.