Youth are key agents for development, peace: Tarigami

Srinagar, Apr 1: Describing youth as key agents for development and peace, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami said that youth should remain on the forefront in the struggle against the anti-people policies of the government.
According to a press note, he was addressing District Conference of J&K Democratic Youth Federation(JKDYF) in Kulgam.
“Because of continued lockdowns and shutdowns soon after August 5, 2019, the economy of the region has been put in deep crisis. Business, tourism, handicrafts, agriculture, horticulture have been adversely affected. Despite tall claims, no substantial relief has been provided to the affected people. Claims regarding development remain confined to off repeated announcements by the administration. Corruption is rampant at every level,”he said.
Tarigami stated that the graph of unemployment in the region has shot up considerably. “The Ministry of Statistics and Programme in its recent report pegged the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir at 46. 3 percent, which is the second highest in the country. The grueling wait for jobs has begun gnawing at the educated unemployed youth. The sacking of government employees, on the other hand, in an arbitrary fashion reflects the dictatorial tendencies of this administration,”he said.