Youth arrested for carrying campaign against Kashmiri students: Police

Srinagar, Jan 21: A youth of Anantnag district of south Kashmir was arrested for carrying a scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir, Police said Friday.
