Youth arrested for carrying campaign against Kashmiri students: Police

GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Jan 21: A youth of Anantnag district of south Kashmir was arrested for carrying a scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir, Police said Friday.

“Police #arrested Iftikhar Ahmad Dar from #Anantnag for carrying scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside, causing anguish to students and parents. FIR No 23/2022 at Police Station Anantnag stands registered under relevant sections of law @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Friday.

