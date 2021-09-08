Youth can contribute in emancipation of people: Altaf Bukhari

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that welcoming the various socio-political activists, student leaders and media panelists who joined Apni Party at its Srinagar office said that the joining of young minds would surely strengthen the party across every nook and corner of J&K.

“I am delighted to see these dynamic and talented youth joining the Apni Party. I am sure it will give momentum to foster a positive change on the ground,” Bukhari said welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold.

The statement said that besides Bukhari, the joining ceremony took place in presence of Apni Party senior leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Farooq Andrabi, Apni Party Youth Wing President and SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu and party leader Mir Imad Rafi. It said that the new entrants thanked the party leadership for providing them with a viable political platform and pledged to work for strengthening its cadres at the grass root level.