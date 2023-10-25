Youth Conclave-2023 held in Handwara

Kupwara, Oct 25: The Army, in collaboration with Kashmir Central magazine, is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of the Youth Conclave 2023, held today at Environment Hall, Handwara. This transformative event witnessed active participation from over 250 students and about 150 teachers, professors and distinguished members of civil society of Handwara and adjoining areas, fostering an environment of vibrant discussion, innovation, and cultural celebration.
The event was conducted in broadly two sessions with the theme of session 1 being “Kashmir between tradition & modernity” and session 2 being “Education for enlightenment & innovation.”
The active and enthusiastic participation of students added depth to the discussions, contributing to a wonderful exchange of ideas. In addition to the enriching discussions, the Youth Conclave 2023 featured captivating cultural performances, showcasing the vibrant traditions and talents of the region.
Speakers for the event were Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah (Former Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir), Bashir Assad (Senior Journalist, Author, and Editor-in-Chief, Kashmir Central magazine), Prof Shahid Rasool (Dean Academics Affairs, Central University of Kashmir), Dr Humaira Qadri (Dean Research/ HOD EVS, Govt Degree College Baramulla), Dr Abdul Roouf Bhat (Dean Academics Affairs, HOD Chemistry, Govt Degree College Baramulla), Dr Syed Mutahar Aaquib (HOD/ AP PG Deptt of computer science, Degree College Baramulla), Riffat wani (Author and Social activist).
The organisers expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming response and the positive atmosphere created by the students. The event successfully inspired and motivated the youth of Kashmir to actively shape their future. The Youth Conclave 2023 was a testament to the power of youth engagement and dialogue.