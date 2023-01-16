Youth convention held in Bandipora

Bandipora, 16 Jan: The Bandipora Youth Federation in association with district administration Bandipora held a youth convention with the theme "Let's take a stand for a drug-free land" at the Bandipora Mini Secretariat on Monday.
Spearheaded by Faisal Ali Dar, scores of youth involving students and professionals took part in the day long convention chaired by Deputy commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad, SP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma and JDP Imtiyaz Ahmad, DIC manager Mehraj Wani, besides other district officers.
On the occasion, the officers highlighted the cause of drug menace prevalent among youth and gave suggestions on how to identify the victims at the early stage to uproot it in its entirety.
The officers said that the effective way to control the drug addiction was to curtail its demand which they said is possible to engage victims in rehabilitation and keep an eye on changing habits of the young. They highlighted the parental supervision in this regard as the most important aspects among controlling the drug menace.
Officials say the supply chain is a big nexus and that agencies were trying to break that, but they said that when demand is curtailed in the first place, the supply will automatically be affected.