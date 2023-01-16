Youth convention held in Bandipora

Spearheaded by Faisal Ali Dar, scores of youth involving students and professionals took part in the day long convention chaired by Deputy commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad, SP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma and JDP Imtiyaz Ahmad, DIC manager Mehraj Wani, besides other district officers.

On the occasion, the officers highlighted the cause of drug menace prevalent among youth and gave suggestions on how to identify the victims at the early stage to uproot it in its entirety.