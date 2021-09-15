Youth creators of J&K’s destiny: Omar Abdullah

A statement of NC issued here said that welcoming the Apni Party Provincial Youth President, Jammu Gaurav Kapoor for joining NC, Abdullah said, “It goes without saying that NC’s ideology has always resonated with the youth of J&K and Ladakh.”

Welcoming the new entrant into the party fold, he expressed hoped that the new entrant would strengthen the party’s efforts for safeguarding the vital interests of J&K. Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Tanvir Sadiq and others were also present on the occasion.