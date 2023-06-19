Youth dead, another injured in Bandipora road accident

Bandipora, June 19: A 25-year-old man died and another was injured in an accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday.
Eyewitnesses said the youth identified as Faisal Farooq Shah, son of Farooq Ahmad from Panzigam, lost control of his scooter and collided with a bike rider near IDPS in Kaloosa.
In the collision, Faisal died on the spot while the motorcyclist Zahoor Ahmad was reported to have received critical head injuries, a local Shahid Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.
The locals said the motorcycle rider has been shifted to the Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment. They said Faisal was an entrepreneur who sold organic food items. He was described as down to earth and humble human being.