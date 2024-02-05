Youth development program held

Anantnag, Feb 5: Advocate Mir Imaad, led a meeting with young members of civil society in Pahalgam Town and Liver village of Sallar Tehsil as part of initiative youth development programme, a press release said.

The gathering focused on fostering interactive sessions among young locals to address unemployment challenges. Imaad emphasised the importance of open conversations, allowing youth to share experiences and brainstorm solutions for overall development.

The introductory meeting, held in two tehsils, aims to expand to the province level, promoting constructive dialogue and coordination with the administration for youth empowerment.

