Youth dies, his 2 brothers injured in Kulgam accident

Kulgam, Dec 28: A youth died while his two brothers sustained injuries in an accident at Chatabal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.
An official said that the youth died on the spot while his two brothers suffered injuries after the bike they were travelling in had a collision with a tipper at Chatabal road.
The deceased was identified as Altaf Ahmad Sheikh, son of GhulamRasool, and his two injured brothers as Sameer Ahmad and Kifayat Sheikh of Mirhama. The injured duo was taken to a hospital from treatment.
“The driver of the tipper has been arrested and a case has been registered,” an official said.