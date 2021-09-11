Youth dies of cardiac arrest in north Kashmir's Bandipora

The untimely death of Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, son of Mushtaq Ahamd Mir has shocked his family and friends.

Locals and relatives told Greater Kashmir that Ishfaq was at his home when he suffered the attack after which he was shifted to District Hospital Bandipora in an "unconscious'' condition.

In-charge Medical superintendent, District Hospital Bandipora, Dr Parvaiz Sajjad said that the most likely cause of the young man's death was cardiac arrest saying his vitals were not functional when he was brought to the casualty, indicating he had already passed away.

Doctors said the youth's cardiac arrest could be due to some underlying condition.

The youth's sudden death has left his classmates and family in utter shock.

Bilal Munawar, one of Ishfaq's classmates termed his death as heart-wrenching.

Another of his friends too expressed shock over Ishfaq's untimely demise and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Ehsan Ahmad, one of Ishfaq's friends said that Ishfaq was still looking for a job and is survived by parents and a sister and younger brother. He said that Ishfaq's elder sister too passed away some years ago.