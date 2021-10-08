Youth dies of suspected cardiac arrest during workout at gym in north Kashmir's Bandipora

An official told Greater Kashmir that Mohsin Ahmad hailing from Ahamshareef village of the district was exercising at the gym centre when he complained of sudden and massive heartache following which he was rushed to the District Hospital Bandipora.

However, the doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead while suspecting the cause of the death as cardiac arrest due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

"We tried to revive him through CPR, but there was no success," Dr Saddam who attended Mohsin at the casualty of District Hospital Bandipora said.

Doctors told Greater Kashmir that the most likely cause of the youth's death was cardiomyopathy which led to the cardiac arrest, as the youth, they said, otherwise didn't have any underlying condition. He said the youth had been working in the paddy fields during the day.

To further ascertain the cause of the death, the family's approval was being sought for a postmortem, a doctor said.

"If they approve of it, any other possible cause could be determined, otherwise it is most likely a cardiac arrest, " said a doctor.