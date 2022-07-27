Youth dies while playing cricket in Khansahib Budgam

Budgam, Jul 27: A 25-year-old youth died while playing cricket in Khansahib area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday.
Raja Nisar son of Ghulam Ahmad Rather fell unconscious while he was playing cricket with his friends at Kudoora cricket ground in Arigam Khansahib, news agency KNO reported.
He was rushed to the sub-district hospital Khansahib, where he was declared dead on arrival, an official said.
Police have taken cognisance of the incident and have started inquest proceedings in this regard.