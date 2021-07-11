Youth drowns in nallah Sindh in Ganderbal; rescue operation underway
Ganderbal July 11: A 20-year-old youth drowned in nallah Sindh in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday afternoon.
As per reports said that, Suhail Ahmad Mir, son Nazir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Najwan Kangan had gone to take bath in the nallah near Preng Kangan.
Soon after venturing into the waters, the youth went out of sight, prompting those accompanying him to raise a hue and cry.
An official told Greater Kashmir that a search operation by a SDRF team assisted by police and locals has been launched to retrieve the drowned boy's body.
Pertinently there have been many such incidents of drowning in nallah Sindh in past.
The locals have been demanding the administration to impose ban on swimming and bathing in nallah Sindh in Ganderbal district to avoid any such mishaps.