Youth drowns in nallah Sindh in Ganderbal; rescue operation underway

Ganderbal July 11: A 20-year-old youth drowned in nallah Sindh in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday afternoon.



As per reports said that, Suhail Ahmad Mir, son Nazir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Najwan Kangan had gone to take bath in the nallah near Preng Kangan.

Soon after venturing into the waters, the youth went out of sight, prompting those accompanying him to raise a hue and cry.