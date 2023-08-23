Youth drowns to death in Sindh stream in Kangan

Kangan, Aug 22: A youth drowned in Sindh stream near Mammar area of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Tuesday.
An official said that a 23-year old youth identified as Zakir Ahmed Thekrey drowned in Sindh stream near Mammar.
Soon after the incident, Police and SDRF along with local volunteers started a rescue operation to retrieve the body of the youth.
"After hectic efforts, the body was retrieved from the Sindh stream,” he said.
A pall of gloom descended on the area when the news about the death of the youth spread.
Police have taken cognisance of the incident. This is the second such incident in a week.
Last week, a 15-year-old boy drowned in Sindh stream near Wayil area of Ganderbal district.