Youth electrocuted to death in Budgam

Budgam: A young man died after receiving an electric shock when he was hositing ‘Muharram’ Banner at his house in Mirgund area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
The victim identified as 22-year old Syed Ajaz Moosvi son of Syed Mustafa of Mirgund sustained burn injuries when he came in contact with a live wire passing atop his house.
Local sources told news agency Kashmir News Trust he was shifted to District Hospital Budgam where doctors referred him to SMHS Hospital Srinagar.
The victim died in Srinagar hospital due to severe burn injuries. (KNT)