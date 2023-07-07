Youth electrocuted to death in Rafiabad

Sopore, July 7: A youth was electrocuted to death and another sustained injuries at Rafiabad in Sopore area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.
Reports said that Sahil Ahmad Khan (22) son of Nawab Khan resident of Braman Rafiabad along with other youth Aabid Ahmad received strong electric shock at roop top of their neighbouring house.They were doing some repair work there. Both were injured critically and were immediately shifted to GMC Baramulla for treatment where among one Sahil Ahmad Khan succumbed to injuries.
However, Aabid Ahmad is said to be stable in the hospital.