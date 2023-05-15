Youth found dead at his home in Budgam

Budgam, May 15: A 20-year-old youth was found hanging at his home in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the youth from Sogam presently residing in Zoloowa Chadoora was found hanging at his home, following which he was rushed to SDH Chadoora.