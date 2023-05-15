Youth found dead at his home in Budgam

Budgam, May 15: A 20-year-old youth was found hanging at his home in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the youth from Sogam presently residing in Zoloowa Chadoora was found hanging at his home, following which he was rushed to SDH Chadoora.
The doctors at sub district hospital, Chadoora declared him dead on arrival, he said.
He said that the body will be handed over to the family for last rites after medico-legal formalities.
The official said that further investigation has been started into the matter.