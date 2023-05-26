Woman among two persons found dead in South Kashmir

Srinagar, May 26: A woman was among two persons found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kulgam and Anantnag districts on Friday, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a 42-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in Bathipora Kulgam. "She probably has died by suicide after consuming poisonous substance at her home", he said.