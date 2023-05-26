Woman among two persons found dead in South Kashmir

Srinagar, May 26: A woman was among two persons found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kulgam and Anantnag districts on Friday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a 42-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in Bathipora Kulgam. "She probably has died by suicide after consuming poisonous substance at her home", he said.
"In a separate incident, a youth from Shaksaz Kadipora Anantnag who was missing since yesterday evening was found dead in Wazir Bagh Anantnag. His body has been recovered from the spot," he said.
The police have taken cognizance of both the incidents and started further investigations.