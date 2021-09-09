Youth found dead in orchard in north Kashmir's Sopore
A police officer told Greater Kashmir that the body has injury marks on face and head.
GHULAM MUHAMMAD

Sopore, Sept 9: A 27-year-old local youth was found dead in an apple orchard in Gousabad Chinkipora area of Sopore in north kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the local residents of the area spotted the body near the deceased's poultry farm in an orchard and informed the police accordingly.

A police officer while confirming the incident identified the deceased as Showkat Ahmad Ganaie Son of Abdul Ghani Ganaie of Gousabad Chinkipora. The officer said that his body was recovered under mysterious conditions adding that the body had some injury marks on face and head.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation initiated in this regard, the officer said.

