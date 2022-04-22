Youth found dead in orchard in north Kashmir's Sopore

Sopore, April 22: A 22-year-old local youth was found dead in an apple orchard in New colony area of Sopore in north kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday morning.
The body was spotted by local residents of the area lying in the orchard and informed the police accordingly.
A police official while confirming the incident identified the deceased as Umar Farooq Shosha, son of Farooq Ahmad Shosha of New colony Sopore.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation initiated in this regard, police official said.